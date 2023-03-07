CERAWEEK-OPEC Sec Gen says China 2023 oil demand to grow 500,000-600,000 bpd in 2023

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - China's oil demand will grow 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day in 2022, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday, as the world's top crude importer emerges from COVID-19 restrictions.

"With China opening up, we are quite optimistic, cautiously," he told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

OPEC expects global oil demand growth to grown 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Writing by Simon Webb)

