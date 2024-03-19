News & Insights

CERAWEEK-Oil and gas industry consolidation has pressured energy supply - Santos

March 19, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Georgina McCartney for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Consolidation in the oil and gas industry has pressured energy supply, Bruce Dingeman, president of Santo's STO.AX Alaska business said on Tuesday at a conference in Houston.

The Australian oil and gas company last year said it would divest half of its working interest in 148 leases in the Alaska North Slope to two U.S. companies.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney)

