CERAWEEK-Offshore wind at 'inflection point for growth', BP's zero carbon energy exec says

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Offshore wind is at an "inflection point for growth", and more countries are expected to launch projects as costs for the renewable power source falls and technologies advance, BP's zero carbon energy executive said at a conference on Thursday.

"The offshore wind potential is global and (we) should expect more countries around the world to follow suit," Felipe Arbelaez, a senior vice president at BP P.L.C. BP.L, said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek virtual conference.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.