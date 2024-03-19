CERAWEEK-Occidental's direct-air carbon capture project is 70% complete, says CEO

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp's OXY.N first direct-air, carbon capture project is 70% complete, CEO Vicki Hollub said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the startup expected in mid-2025. When compete, the Stratos project will be able to remove 500,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere per year, she said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

