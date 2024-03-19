News & Insights

CERAWEEK-Occidental's direct-air carbon capture project is 70% complete, says CEO

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 19, 2024 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by Gary McWilliams for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp's OXY.N first direct-air, carbon capture project is 70% complete, CEO Vicki Hollub said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the startup expected in mid-2025. When compete, the Stratos project will be able to remove 500,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere per year, she said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

