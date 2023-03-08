CERAWEEK-NextEra CEO says offshore wind a bad bet

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Offshore wind is a bad bet due to the complications of installing and maintaining infrastructure at sea and the high cost of power transmission to bring electricity onshore, NextEra Chief Executive John Ketchum said on Wednesday.

Supply chain issues have driven up the cost of offshore wind and were another factor against investing in the sector, he said.

NextEra is the world's largest producer of renewable power producer.

(Reporting by David French; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Rich Valdmanis)

