CERAWEEK-Lithium Americas CEO says mining reform needed for EV metals supply

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States should do more to streamline permitting of new mines for electric vehicle metals and not expect to rely solely on recycling of old batteries for supply, the chief executive of Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO said on Wednesday.

"You have to actually build out all the infrastructure and get these materials first. We don't have enough to recycle," Jon Evans, CEO of the Vancouver-based company which is trying to build a Nevada lithium mine, told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "I'm an environmentalists at heart, but there are changes that need to be made as you move to" electrification.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

