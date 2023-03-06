CERAWEEK-Kerry: US climate cooperation with China 'rough'

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday that U.S. cooperation with China on climate change was currently "rough."

Kerry, speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, said diplomatic issues that had cropped up between Washington and Beijing had taken a toll.

"There are particular reasons right now that make it rough. And I'm just not going to go into those right now. But I do think we can survive this," he said when asked about U.S. cooperation with China on global warming.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.