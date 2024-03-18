CERAWEEK-Gunvor sees balanced oil market, no tightness in LNG supplies

March 18 (Reuters) - The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is not currently tight, Gunvor Chairman Torbjörn Törnqvist said on Monday at a conference, contradicting the view shared earlier in the day by the top executive of major LNG exporter TotalEnergies TTEF.PA.

LNG supply will increase by a third over the next five years, Törnqvist said at the CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas. He anticipates gas prices will remain low given the ample offers in the market.

Oil markets are fairly balanced and there will likely be no unexpected surprises to global demand forecasts, he also said.

