CERAWEEK-Global LNG market will 'be tight' until 2026 - TotalEnergies CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

March 18, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

Written by Liz Hampton for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market will be tight until 2026, Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, said on Monday at a conference in Houston.

France-based TotalEnergies is a top exporter of U.S. LNG. The company will continue to grow its presence in the U.S., Pouyanne said, pointing to a difficult investment environment in Europe due to regulatory constraints.

The company on Monday said it would acquire carbon capture and storage business Talos Low Carbon Solutions and that it had acquired some non-operated producing assets in the Eagle Ford shale field in south Texas.

