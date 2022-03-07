CERAWEEK-Colombia's President says any solution for Venezuela must come through elections

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Monday said any solution for Venezuela's future, whose humanitarian crisis under President Nicolas Maduro has hit neighboring nations with an influx of migrants, must come through genuine, transparent presidential elections.

A top delegation from the U.S. government traveled to Caracas since the weekend to talk with Maduro and some Venezuelan ministers about the possibility of easing U.S oil sanctions in exchange for a series of demands, including Maduro to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting caught Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, almost off guard as his interim government, recognized by Colombia and the United States, was notified at the last minute.

"This is a topic that the United States will have to reflect about," Duque told Reuters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston, when asked about the possibility of easing sanctions on Venezuela.

"The United States has had a position about this (that) we have shared, which is to call things by their name. And that government (Maduro's) is a dictatorship," he added.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Gary McWilliams)

