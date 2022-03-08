CERAWEEK-Colombia in talks with coal producers for exporting extra supplies -minister

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's government has begun talks with the nation's coal producers to increase exports after requests for extra supplies by European, Central American and Caribbean countries, the minister of Mines and Energy Diego Mesa said on Tuesday, as global energy flows are disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine.

The talks involve the Glencore-owned GLEN.L Cerrejon coal mine at Colombia's Guajira province and a unit of British miner Drummond Co DRMND.UL, which operates coal projects near La Loma, also in the nation's north.

