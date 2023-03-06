CERAWEEK-Chevron, Talos Energy triple size of proposed Texas carbon hub

Adds details, background

HOUSTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Oil producers' Chevron Corp CVX.N and Talos Energy Inc TALO.N on Monday said they have tripled the size of a proposed carbon capture and storage hub planned for the Texas Gulf Coast.

Their joint venture, which includes Carbonvert Inc,plans to collect and bury greenhouse gases from oil and petrochemical production facilities along the Texas coast. The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

The venture added nearly 100,000 onshore acres (405 square kilometers) to its existing 40,000 acre site. The expanded area could store more than 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases.

The trio said the deal positions their Bayou Bend hub as a storage site for pollution emitters in a region, one of the largest industrial corridors in the United States.

