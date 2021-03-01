CERAWEEK- Bill Gates says cheap green hydrogen would be 'huge deal' in energy transition

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Investor and philanthropist Bill Gates said at a virtual conference on Monday that cheap green hydrogen would be a "huge deal" in helping the energy transition.

Gates also spoke about the so-called green premium, in which greener technologies sell at a premium to traditional materials or petroleum-based fuels.

"The green premium is the metric that says are you on your way to success in 2050?" Gates said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Jessica Resnick-Ault)

