CERAWEEK-Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies over time -economy minister

Marianna Parraga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies - one of the main elements of an international debt renegotiation - even amid higher import prices, its economy minister said on Wednesday.

The subsidy cuts will be made gradually, Minister Martin Guzman said in an interview at the CERAWeek energy conference. The country is prioritizing fighting inflation that has accelerated due to higher food and commodity prices, he said.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

