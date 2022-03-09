CERAWEEK-Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies over time -economy minister

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies - one of the main elements of an international debt renegotiation - even amid higher import prices, its economy minister said on Wednesday.

The subsidy cuts will be made gradually, Minister Martin Guzman said in an interview at the CERAWeek energy conference. The country is prioritizing fighting inflation that has accelerated due to higher food and commodity prices, he said.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.