Ceragon Networks Welcomes New Board Member

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has appointed Robert Wadsworth, an accomplished venture capitalist and private equity investor with extensive U.S. capital markets M&A experience, to its Board of Directors. Wadsworth’s notable past includes a founding partnership at HarbourVest Partners and strategic roles in over 300 direct co-investments. The addition aims to boost Ceragon’s growth in target markets by leveraging Wadsworth’s expertise in creating value and investing in technology companies.

