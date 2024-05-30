News & Insights

Ceragon Networks Welcomes New Board Member

May 30, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) has released an update.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has appointed Robert Wadsworth, an accomplished venture capitalist and private equity investor with extensive U.S. capital markets M&A experience, to its Board of Directors. Wadsworth’s notable past includes a founding partnership at HarbourVest Partners and strategic roles in over 300 direct co-investments. The addition aims to boost Ceragon’s growth in target markets by leveraging Wadsworth’s expertise in creating value and investing in technology companies.

TipRanks
