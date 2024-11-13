News & Insights

Ceragon Networks Sees Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 13, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) has released an update.

Ceragon Networks reported a substantial 17.7% increase in quarterly revenue, reaching $102.7 million, with a GAAP net income of $12.2 million in Q3 2024. The company highlighted strong performance in India and North America, contributing to strengthened profitability and diversified revenue streams. Ceragon remains optimistic about its future prospects, maintaining its 2024 revenue guidance while achieving significant operational efficiencies.

