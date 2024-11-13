Ceragon Networks Sees Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) has released an update.

Ceragon Networks reported a substantial 17.7% increase in quarterly revenue, reaching $102.7 million, with a GAAP net income of $12.2 million in Q3 2024. The company highlighted strong performance in India and North America, contributing to strengthened profitability and diversified revenue streams. Ceragon remains optimistic about its future prospects, maintaining its 2024 revenue guidance while achieving significant operational efficiencies.

For further insights into CRNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.