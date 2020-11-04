Ceragon Networks Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to US$2.18 in the past week. Although revenues of US$71m were in line with analyst expectations, Ceragon Networks surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected (statutory) profit of US$0.02 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analystsforecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CRNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

After the latest results, the dual analysts covering Ceragon Networks are now predicting revenues of US$289.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.02. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$289.7m and losses of US$0.03 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a losses per share in particular.

The consensus price target fell 35% to US$3.25despite the forecast for smaller losses next year. It looks like the ongoing lack of profitability is starting to weigh on valuations.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ceragon Networks is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 11%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 3.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.2% next year. Not only are Ceragon Networks' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Ceragon Networks' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ceragon Networks. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Ceragon Networks going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ceragon Networks .

