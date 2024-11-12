Ceragon Networks to Engage Investors at Key Conferences

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) has released an update.

Ceragon Networks, a leader in wireless connectivity solutions, is set to engage with investors at two upcoming conferences in November 2024, showcasing their innovations in 5G and 4G broadband services. The company, known for its reliable and efficient network solutions, will conduct one-on-one meetings to discuss its role in advancing global communication networks. As a key player in the connectivity sector, Ceragon continues to drive network modernization and cost-effective solutions.

