CERAGON NETWORKS Earnings Results: $CRNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

CERAGON NETWORKS ($CRNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $106,930,000, missing estimates of $107,279,183 by $-349,183.
CERAGON NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of CERAGON NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 705,120 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,932,028
- NAVELLIER & ASSOCIATES INC added 386,197 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,803,539
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 270,793 shares (+151.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $741,972
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 262,719 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $719,850
- INSPIRE INVESTING, LLC added 193,366 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,019
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 148,535 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $693,658
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 148,010 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $405,547
