Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 5.74

The average one-year price target for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been revised to 5.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 5.36 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.30 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.45% from the latest reported closing price of 2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceragon Networks. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNT is 0.08%, an increase of 14.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.56% to 14,149K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 3,012K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 1,138K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 52.22% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,019K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 4.57% over the last quarter.

IZRL - ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds 995K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 807K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ceragon Networks Background Information

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is the global leader in wireless hauling solutions. The company helps operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use its solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. The Company delivers a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for its customers. Its solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 150 countries.

