Ceragon Networks Appoints Ronen Stein As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Israeli mobile technology company Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) announced Monday the appointment of Ronen Stein as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective September 21, 2022. Stein will report directly to the CEO Doron Arazi.

As the newly appointed CFO, Stein will provide financial and strategic leadership and planning to help accelerate Ceragon's business momentum and deliver profitable growth.

The company said Stein is an accomplished financial executive and a business leader with more than twenty years of CFO experience having held a variety of CFO roles in both private and U.S. listed public companies. He brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions in diverse industries, leading transactions from both sides of the table.

Most recently, Stein was CFO of Siklu, an Israeli telecommunications firm. Previously, he served as the CFO of 10bis, Enercon technologies, Knock N'Lock, and Pointer Telocation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.