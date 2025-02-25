Ceragon Expands Portfolio With New Product Launches at MWC 2025

Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT has announced the launch of its latest innovative products — IP-100E, IP-50GP and EtherHaul 8020FX — at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. With a strong focus on meeting customer demands, Ceragon continues to expand its portfolio, reinforcing its core business while enhancing its private network solutions worldwide.

The newly introduced IP-100E is a cutting-edge, dual-carrier E-band solution powered by Ceragon's proprietary system-on-a-chip. This groundbreaking technology delivers an impressive 25 Gbps from a single unit and up to 40 Gbps in a 4+0 all-outdoor link, making it a game-changer in high-speed connectivity. Meanwhile, the IP-50GP, a cost-efficient split-mount microwave solution, is designed to optimize network performance while ensuring budget-friendly scalability. Another highlight is the EtherHaul 8020FX, a millimeter-wave (mmW) backhaul solution that simplifies installation and operations while offering superior cost efficiency and high capacity — ideal for addressing modern backhaul challenges.

Adding to its expanding portfolio, Ceragon has introduced a new model in its IP-50EX mmW series—the IP-50EXA—which provides an industry-leading price-performance ratio and is already gaining traction in the market. Alongside its hardware innovations, Ceragon will showcase its advanced software and services at MWC, including its Network Digital Twin, Smart Activation Key, and a range of tailored use cases, demonstrating how its solutions empower private network operators to tackle diverse connectivity challenges with end-to-end efficiency.

Management highlighted its commitment to reducing the cost per gigabit of transport while ensuring an outstanding user experience. This continuous innovation drives it to expand its portfolio with next-generation mmW technology, which can now serve as an alternative to traditional microwave solutions, opening doors to new markets and growth opportunities.

CRNT's Emphasis on New Products Shows Promise

Ceragon is making significant strides with its product roadmap and has secured orders from its new IP50EX solution. CRNT’s upcoming solution, IP-50EX Premium, will use mmW frequency to deliver high capacity over longer distances. CRNT highlighted that IP50EX Advanced provides capabilities that fit the precise requirements of India’s market and is expected to witness strong adoption.

CRNT is promoting its first Neptune-based product, the IP-100E. This product is intended to deliver 25Gps capacity in a single box with a reduction in costs. These advancements highlight Ceragon’s efforts to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-performance wireless technologies, strengthening its competitive edge in the market.

On Feb. 7, 2025, Ceragon acquired End 2 End Technologies, LLC, a leading systems integration and software development company in the United States. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.5 million, with an additional potential payment of up to $4.3 million contingent on the company meeting specific financial targets in 2025, to be paid primarily in 2026. Management anticipates the acquisition to generate an additional $15-19 million in revenues in 2025. The deal is also expected to be accretive to Ceragon’s non-GAAP earnings in the second half of 2025.

CRNT’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, CRNT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 27.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry's growth of 2.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider in Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, BlackBerry Limited BB and Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas BB & JNPR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $9.30, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 158.4%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 56.2% in the past six months.

BlackBerry’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 131.25%. In the last reported quarter, BB delivered an earnings surprise of 200%. Its shares have surged 127.1% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Juniper’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.09, unchanged in the past seven days. In the last reported quarter, JNPR delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%. Its shares have declined 3% in the past year.

