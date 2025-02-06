Ceragon (CRNT) Soars 11.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) shares ended the last trading session 11.4% higher at $5.37. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to robust demand for Ceragon’s solutions, driving a 17.7% revenue increase in the last reported quarter. The company is experiencing a strong pipeline of opportunities, especially in the private networks sector within the North American market. Also, solid demand for its solutions in India further buoys its growth prospects.



In Feb. 3, 2025, Ceragon closed the acquisition of End 2 End Technologies, a U.S. systems integrator and software developer serving Private Networks in the Energy and Utilities sectors. Management anticipates the buyout to strengthen its position in the fast-growing telecom market with system integration expertise and a unique network management platform, enhancing solutions for private network customers in North America.



The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ceragon’s non-GAAP earnings by the second half of 2025.



For 2024, CRNT expects revenues between $390 million and $400 million, representing growth of 12% to 15% year over year.



This provider of wireless backhaul services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +175%. Revenues are expected to be $103.98 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ceragon, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CRNT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Ceragon is part of the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry. Amer Movil (AMX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $14.22. AMX has returned -1% in the past month.

For Amer Movil , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +15.4% over the past month to $0.31. This represents a change of -6.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Amer Movil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

