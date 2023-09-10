CERA SANITARYWARE (NSE:CERA) Price Target Increased by 9.43% to 8,723.79

The average one-year price target for CERA SANITARYWARE (NSE:CERA) has been revised to 8,723.79 / share. This is an increase of 9.43% from the prior estimate of 7,971.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,676.00 to a high of 9,964.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from the latest reported closing price of 8,277.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in CERA SANITARYWARE. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERA is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.24% to 311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 42K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 49.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERA by 21.26% over the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 40K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 50.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERA by 14.95% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 37K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 19.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERA by 1.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

