CEQP Stock Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Monday, shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $28.06 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 42.4, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at -1.0, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 23.6, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 41.2. A bullish investor could look at CEQP's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), CEQP's low point in its 52 week range is $28.06 per share, with $40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.07. Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day.

