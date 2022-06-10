CEQP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.72, changing hands as low as $28.40 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEQP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.57 per share, with $33.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.