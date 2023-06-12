CEQP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.87, changing hands as high as $26.89 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEQP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.11 per share, with $31.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.