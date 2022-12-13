CEQP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.46, changing hands as high as $28.49 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEQP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $32.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.45.

