News & Insights

US Markets
CG

Cepsa buys Ballenoil's service station network in Spain

November 13, 2023 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Tiago Brandao for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling to Cepsa from Capsa in first paragraph

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cepsa, Spain's second largest oil company, said on Monday it had agreed to buy 220 automated service gas stations in Spain from Ballenoil for an undisclosed amount.

Cepsa will maintain Ballenoil's brand, as well as its business model and current structure, and plans to expand the network to 500 gas stations by 2027.

Cepsa, which is controlled by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and U.S. firm Carlyle Group CG.O, will expand its network to more than 2,000 stations across the Iberian peninsula.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((Tiago.Brandao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.