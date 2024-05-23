CEPS plc Reschedules Annual General Meeting

CEPS plc (GB:CEPS) has released an update.

CEPS plc has announced an amendment to the date of their Annual General Meeting due to an incorrectly worded Ordinary Resolution regarding the reappointment of Directors in their initial notice and annual report. Shareholders will receive revised documentation and the meeting has been rescheduled to the 17th of June, 2024, with the location remaining at 11 Laura Place, Bath. The company has made the revised notice available to the public and accepts full responsibility for the error.

