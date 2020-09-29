Markets
Cepheid's SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Test Receives Emergency Use Authorization

(RTTNews) - Cepheid, an operating company within Danaher Corp.'s (DHR) Diagnostics platform, has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV molecular diagnostic test for qualitative detection of the viruses causing COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV infections from a single sample. The company expects to begin shipping to US customers the new EUA combination test this week, with expected CE-IVD availability in November.

The four-in-one test is designed for use on any of Cepheid's over 26,000 GeneXpert Systems placed worldwide, with results delivered in approximately 36 minutes.

