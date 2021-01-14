Markets
DHR

Cepheid Gets Health Canada License For Four-in-one Rapid Molecular Diagnostic Test - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cepheid, a unit of Danaher Corp. (DHR), said Thursday that it has received a medical device license from Health Canada for Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV, a rapid molecular diagnostic test for qualitative detection of the viruses causing COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV infections from a single patient sample.

The test is now available in Canada and can be used in laboratories and at the point of care.

Cepheid noted that the four-in-one test is designed for use on any of the company's almost 30,000 GeneXpert Systems placed worldwide, with results delivered in approximately 36 minutes.

"Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV delivers reference lab quality testing in a cartridge that can be run near-patient, often providing results while patients are being seen or admitted. Rapid results help healthcare workers make real-time patient management decisions including qualification for antiviral therapy and triage for emergency procedures," said Dr. David Persing, Chief Medical and Technology Officer at Cepheid.

Cepheid noted it's previously announced capacity expansion program, supported by parent company Danaher Corporation, was designed in part to address anticipated demand for Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular