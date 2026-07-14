CEOs Sell Millions Worth of These 3 Big Name Stocks—What It Means for Investors

Insider sales are one thing when made by a general executive employee, but are particularly noteworthy when CEOs are the sellers. Seeing a company’s most important decision maker reduce their position is not exactly an encouraging sign. Interestingly, CEOs of three notable companies just sold millions worth of shares. However, deciphering how investors should view these moves requires a deep look at the sales themselves, rather than assuming they are clearly bearish signs.

Casey’s CEO Executes Substantial Trim After Big Gains

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has been on a real tear for multiple years now. Since the beginning of 2024, the stock has generated a total return of around 200%. This run includes calendar year returns of 40% or more in 2024, 2025 and 2026 so far.

The increasing popularity of the Midwest convenience store and gas station has led to impressive sales and earnings growth. Overall, Casey’s added nearly $1 billion in revenue in its impressive latest quarter compared to the same period in 2024, with sales hitting $4.57 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also rose 87% in that time to $4.37.

However, after Casey’s large gains, CEO Darren Rebelez recently sold $15.2 million worth of shares. Barely two weeks into Q3, Casey’s insider sales have hit $20 million, more than five times the sales in all of Q2. None of these sales came under 10b5-1 plans, indicating they were discretionary. Rebelez reduced his directly held shares in Casey’s from around 108,000 to 89,174, or around a 17% decrease. He also has over 8,000 restricted stock units that he can convert into shares.

Overall, Rebelez’s move is a trim, potentially to diversify his portfolio after Casey’s strong performance. Thus, it should not induce panic; however, investors may consider trimming their positions in light of this move.

Rocket Lab CEO Sells Over $250 Million Worth of Stock

Next up is a stock that has been even hotter than Casey’s the past several years, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). Shares are up well more than 1,200% since the start of 2024. Rocket Lab’s revenue in Q1 2024 was $92.8 million. In Q1 2026, that figure had more than doubled to $200.35 million, while its backlog grew to more than $2 billion.

However, the space launch firm remains unprofitable, posting adjusted EPS of negative 7 cents and free cash flow of -$77.4 million. Nonetheless, shares popped over 34% after this report, and Rocket Lab’s 2026 return is near 15%.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck just sold a huge $286 million worth of shares as Q3 begins. These sales are over three times higher than all of the company’s insider sales in Q2, which came in at $76 million. Beck's recent sales amount to over three million shares.

Although the filings show his percentage of ownership dropping greatly, these only account for Beck’s common share holdings. Beck also has a massive stockpile of preferred stock. A filing from a few months ago places his total shares that he could convert into common stock at nearly 46 million.

Thus, Beck’s recent sales represent a relatively small percentage of these holdings, and he still holds a massive position in Rocket Lab. Furthermore, his shares now represent a substantial amount of wealth. In turn, it is reasonable for Beck to convert a portion of his shares into cash for other purposes. Overall, investors should likely not be too worried about his recent sales.

RH Insider Sales Spike as CEO Converts Shares to Millions in Cash

Last up is RH (NYSE: RH), which many know as Restoration Hardware. The stock has been anything but a strong performer, down over 40% since the start of 2024, and moderately in the red in 2026. After posting growth of 12% several quarters ago, RH’s revenue declined by 1.7% in its latest report. As a furniture seller, the weak housing market has been a considerable headwind for RH’s business.

Even as shares perform poorly, RH has seen approximately $21 million worth of insider sales in Q3 so far. This compares to just $777,000 of sales in Q2. Notably, all of these Q3 sales came from CEO Gary Friedman and were not under 10b5-1 plans.

Friedman’s latest sales barely make a dent in his overall position. Prior to these transactions, Friedman held approximately 3.35 million shares of RH. After the sales, that figure drops to only around 3.23 million, or less than a 4% decrease.

Despite the large raw spike in RH’s insider sales, the change in Friedman’s personal position is too small to influence action among other investors. Another insider, Carlos Alberini, bought $1.83 million in shares at the tail end of Q2. This move increased Alberini’s total shares held by over 50%. Between these two trades, RH’s recent insider moves provide a bullish signal more than anything else.

Analysts Eye Further Gains in Casey’s Despite CEO Sales

Overall, the sales at Casey’s provide the strongest signal to investors. While trimming this name may have merit, it is also worth noting that Wall Street analysts maintain an optimistic view of CASY.

The MarketBeat consensus price target on CASY sits near $939, a figure that implies upside north of 10%. Additionally, Casey’s has been growing its dividend at a brisk pace, although its forward dividend yield is low at around 0.3%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.