CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods TSN.N, JBS JBSS3.SA and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)
((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.