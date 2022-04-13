CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods TSN.N, JBS JBSS3.SA and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

