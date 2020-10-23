CEOs of Facebook, Twitter will testify before U.S. Senate Judiciary panel on Nov. 17

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said on Friday the chief executives of Facebook FB.O and Twitter TWTR.N will testify before the panel on Nov. 17.

