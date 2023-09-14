News & Insights

US Markets
BX

CEOs from Alphabet, Walmart, Pfizer meet White House officials on refugees

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

September 14, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chief executives from a wide array of U.S. companies will meet White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients on Thursday to discuss refugee resettlement and sponsorship programs, a White House official said.

The CEOs will include Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Walmart's Doug McMillon, Pfizer's Albert Bourla, HP's Enrique Lores and others. They are part of a council of leaders affiliated with Welcome.US, a group dedicated to helping support refugees in the United States.

They will meet Zients and other White House officials "to discuss specific ways we can continue to work together to support safe, orderly pathways for people in need of safety to come to the United States, including through refugee resettlement and new, expanded humanitarian sponsorship programs," a White House official told Reuters.

Gap CEO Richard Dickson, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Lyft Inc CEO David Risher, Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert were also expected to attend, along with representatives from Airbnb, Blackstone, Comcast, Goldman Sachs, Meta and others.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Zients and other senior administration officials last month to discuss an influx of migrants in New York City that has strained its resources.

Republicans have hammered Biden, a Democrat, for his policies on immigration, and the issue is likely to feature prominently in the 2024 presidential campaign, when Biden, who is running for re-election, is likely to face former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and an immigration hardliner.

Biden sought at the beginning of his administration to recast the U.S. immigration system, but appetite in Congress for comprehensive reform legislation has been low.

The White House, which says it wants to partner with the private sector to build a humane immigration system, worked with Welcome.US to help Afghan refugees coming to the United States after Biden pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in 2021.

Welcome.US and its CEO Council have worked with the administration to "implement the largest expansion of humanitarian sponsorship pathways to safety in the United States in recent history," a representative for the group said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
ACN
GPS
TMUS
ABNB
LYFT
GOOGL
PFE
WMT
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.