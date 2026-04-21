CEO Trims Stake in Palomar Holdings: Is There Reason for Concern?

Key Points

3,197 directly held common shares were sold for $413,884 on April 15, 2026, following the exercise of 6,250 options.

This transaction represented 0.6% of Armstrong’s direct holdings at the time.

All activity relates to direct holdings; indirect holdings (339,888 shares via Armstrong Family Trust) were unaffected, and the sale followed an option exercise.

Armstrong retains 201,065 directly held common shares.

10 stocks we like better than Palomar ›

On April 15, 2026, Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong reported the exercise of 6,250 stock options with the immediate sale of 3,197 directly held common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $414,884, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 3,197 Transaction value $413,884 Post-transaction shares (direct) 201,065 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$26.15 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($129.46); post-transaction value based on April 15, 2026 market close (value calculated using April 15, 2026 closing price of $130.03).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Armstrong's historical transaction pattern?

The 3,197-share sale is well below Armstrong's historical average for discretionary sales (mean of 8,804 shares per sell trade), reflecting the reduced direct share count and recent reliance on administrative (option-related) events as holdings have declined.

The 3,197-share sale is well below Armstrong's historical average for discretionary sales (mean of 8,804 shares per sell trade), reflecting the reduced direct share count and recent reliance on administrative (option-related) events as holdings have declined. Did this transaction materially affect Armstrong's overall exposure to Palomar?

201,065 shares were held directly, and 339,888 shares were held indirectly (via trust) by Armstrong after the transaction; no change to indirect holdings.

201,065 shares were held directly, and 339,888 shares were held indirectly (via trust) by Armstrong after the transaction; no change to indirect holdings. What was the derivative context for this transaction?

The activity reflects the exercise of 6,250 stock options, with 3,197 shares sold immediately; this is consistent with routine liquidity events tied to vesting schedules and does not reflect open-market selling of previously held stock.

The activity reflects the exercise of 6,250 stock options, with 3,197 shares sold immediately; this is consistent with routine liquidity events tied to vesting schedules and does not reflect open-market selling of previously held stock. What is the recent trend in Armstrong's holdings and transaction cadence?

Since January 2025, Armstrong's direct holdings have declined by approximately 69% as a result of a series of option exercises and scheduled sales, with smaller trade sizes in recent months due to reduced remaining capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $873.68 million Net income (TTM) $197.07 million 1-year price change -15.80%

Note: One-year performance is calculated using April 15, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers specialty property insurance products, including earthquake, hurricane, flood, inland marine, and specialty homeowners coverage, with additional offerings in assumed reinsurance and commercial risk products.

Generates revenue primarily through underwriting premiums for specialty insurance policies, leveraging a multi-channel distribution model involving retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships.

Targets residential and commercial property owners, real estate investors, and businesses seeking specialized property and casualty insurance solutions in the United States.

Palomar operates as a specialty property insurer, focusing on niche markets underserved by traditional carriers. The company leverages underwriting expertise and diversified distribution channels to capture risk-based premium opportunities across multiple geographies and product lines.

With a scalable platform and disciplined risk management, Palomar seeks to deliver profitable growth by addressing complex insurance needs for both residential and commercial clients. Its strategic focus on specialty lines and selective risk-taking provides a competitive edge in the property and casualty insurance sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Palomar’s CEO, Mac Armstrong, has shown a pattern of selling shares of the company’s stock, both directly and indirectly, on roughly a monthly basis. This often follows vesting events that award him additional shares. But executives sell stock for a variety of reasons, such as portfolio rebalancing, tax withholding, or personal expenses. The important piece of information is how much of their company’s stock they still own, and Armstrong retains a substantial portion.

Palomar had a strong 2025. Many analysts are still bullish on the stock’s future performance. Its quarterly earnings per share have consistently been ahead of estimates, and Wall Street analysts predict a target of around $164 in the short term.

That said, as a specialty insurer, much of its continued success hinges on potential loss events such as hurricanes, floods, and other natural disasters. The long-term trend has been favorable, but the stock has experienced volatility, and investors should consider other information alongside valuation metrics and analyst predictions before buying in.

Should you buy stock in Palomar right now?

Before you buy stock in Palomar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palomar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,411!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,238,736!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palomar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.