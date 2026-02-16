CEO of Top Online Casino And Sports Betting Company Sells 247k Shares for $44M

Key Points

Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz sold 247,114 directly held shares on Feb. 4, 2026, for approximately $4.4 million at $17.61 per share.

Two days before Schwartz's transaction, the company's COO, Mattias Stetz, sold 20,000 shares for $353,400.

On Feb. 4, 2026, Richard Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), executed an open-market sale of 247,114 directly held shares, totaling approximately $4.4 million in transaction value, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 247,114 Transaction value $4,352,517.73 Post-transaction shares (direct) 949,048 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $16.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.61); post-transaction value based on Feb. 4, 2026 closing price.

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Schwartz’s historical trading activity?

This was Schwartz’s largest single open-market sale, exceeding his prior median sell size of 193,900 shares.

Following this transaction, Schwartz’s direct holdings decreased to 949,048 shares, approximately 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,063.70 million Net income (TTM) $30.09 million Employees 883 1-year price change 3.55%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Rush Street Interactive operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. The company markets its online casino and sports betting services under the BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands.

What this transaction means for investors

Rush Street Interactive’s Q4 earnings report for FY2025 is coming up soon on Feb. 17, 2026, and many expect the company to post positive numbers if looking back at its previous quarter and performances among its peers within the casino and online betting industry.

In Q3 2025, Rush Street beat analysts’ revenue expectations by 4.3%, generating $277.91 million. It marked the tenth consecutive quarter in which the company has improved revenue.

Other companies within the casino and betting industry have also reported positive results in their recent earnings reports. This includes DraftKings and Hasbro, which is historically known as a toy manufacturer, but in July 2025, began venturing into the online casino industry with multiple licensing deals.

RSI stock rose approximately 40% in 2025, and while it looks poised for long-term growth, especially with the online betting industry currently booming, investors may want to wait until the upcoming earnings report before making significant investment decisions.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.