CEO Tony Aquila Increases Position in Canoo (GOEV)

Fintel reports that Aquila Tony has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 62,479,217 shares of Canoo Inc. Class A (GOEV). This represents 19.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 22, 2021 they reported 51,602,265 shares and 21.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 7,071,560 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,962,956 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 89.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,733,335 shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374,611 shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 1,261,262 shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087,157 shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 58.40% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1,073,043 shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962,456 shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 944,228 shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551,821 shares, representing an increase of 41.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 82.38% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Canoo Inc. Class A is 0.0233%, a decrease of 11.6707%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 52,748,660 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

