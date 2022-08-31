CEO Tom Wheelwright on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Tom Wheelwright, a CEO and author of “Win-Win Wealth Strategy.”

My Best Purchase

A CPA firm I purchased in 2001. One of the clients was Robert Kiyosaki, and he has become a great friend and mentor to me.

My Worst Purchase

A CPA firm I purchased in 2003 in Virginia. The clients did not match our normal profile and the staff could not handle our normal work. [It’s] best to purchase businesses that better match your brand.

