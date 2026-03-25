CEO Sells 60,000 GigaCloud Technology Shares Worth $2.4 Million

Key Points

Wu Lei sold 60,000 Class A Ordinary Shares indirectly, generating ~$2.45 million at a weighted average price of $40.80 per share on March 19–20, 2026.

This transaction accounted for 50.00% of Lei's total reported Class A holdings and 100.00% of his indirect Class A position, reducing indirect Class A ownership to zero.

All shares in this filing were disposed indirectly; post-transaction, Wu Lei retains 60,000 Class A shares directly.

The transaction reduced Wu Lei's available Class A share capacity but does not indicate a full exit from GigaCloud equity exposure.

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On March 19 and March 20, 2026, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Chief Executive Officer Wu Lei reported the indirect sale of company shares, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 60,000 Transaction value ~$2.45 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 60,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.42 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.80); post-transaction value based on holdings valued at $2,418,600 using the trade-date close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Wu Lei's previous Class A sales?

The 60,000-share sale matches the historical median for Wu Lei's Class A sell transactions, which have a median size of 60,000 shares across 31 events since January 2024, reflecting a consistent cadence as holdings have declined.

The 60,000-share sale matches the historical median for Wu Lei's Class A sell transactions, which have a median size of 60,000 shares across 31 events since January 2024, reflecting a consistent cadence as holdings have declined. What was the structure of the transaction and which entities were involved?

All 60,000 shares were sold indirectly via Ji Xiang Hu Tong Holdings Limited, with Wu Lei acting as the ultimate beneficial owner through his control of Shan Lao Hu Tong LLC.

All 60,000 shares were sold indirectly via Ji Xiang Hu Tong Holdings Limited, with Wu Lei acting as the ultimate beneficial owner through his control of Shan Lao Hu Tong LLC. What impact does this have on Wu Lei’s Class A and overall GigaCloud equity exposure?

This transaction reduced his indirect Class A Ordinary Share position to zero, but he retains 60,000 shares directly and maintains a large position in 7,276,732 Class B Ordinary Shares, which are fully convertible to Class A shares.

This transaction reduced his indirect Class A Ordinary Share position to zero, but he retains 60,000 shares directly and maintains a large position in 7,276,732 Class B Ordinary Shares, which are fully convertible to Class A shares. Does the completed 10b5-1 plan signal a change in trading intentions or risk profile?

The disposition was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, and the plan’s completion reflects the exhaustion of indirect Class A capacity rather than a discretionary change in exposure; overall GigaCloud stake remains substantial through Class B holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/20/26) $40.31 Market capitalization $1.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.29 billion Net income (TTM) $137.37 million

1-year performance is calculated using March 20th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides a B2B ecommerce marketplace for large parcel merchandise, including furniture, home appliances, and fitness equipment.

Operates an end-to-end platform connecting Asian manufacturers with global resellers.

Serves manufacturers as suppliers and resellers primarily in the United States, Asia, and Europe as its core customer base.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a technology-driven B2B ecommerce company specializing in cross-border transactions for large parcel goods. The company leverages its proprietary marketplace platform to streamline the supply chain between Asian manufacturers and international resellers, enabling efficient and scalable commerce.

What this transaction means for investors

Admittedly, Wu Lei’s sale of GigaCloud stock may appear concerning if only looking at the filing. Form 4 filings do not explain why an insider sells, and the fact that Lei, who founded GigaCloud in 2006, held zero Class A indirect shares after the transactions may appear concerning.

However, Lei continues to hold 60,000 Class A shares directly. He also has nearly 7.28 million Class B shares in the company. These shares, which are 10-vote shares held only by insiders, show he remains heavily invested in the company.

Investors should also note that the stock is at its highest level since right after its IPO in 2022. Since Lei has waited years for share prices to return to this level, he might have sold shares at an opportune time.

Finally, investors should consider that GigaCloud’s revenue grew by 11% in 2025. Also, its $137 million profit increased by 9% amid a significant increase in cost of goods sold. Considering that GigaCloud remains a profitable, growing company, Lei’s sale does not look like an action that should change investor perceptions about the consumer discretionary stock.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.