CEO Sells 41,600 Shares of Savers Value Village for $419,000

Key Points

41,600 shares were sold in a direct open-market transaction for a total value of ~$419,000 on June 18, 2026.

This transaction represented 46.76% of Walsh's direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 47,363 shares.

The sale was conducted directly by Walsh; no indirect entities were involved, and there were no derivative or option-related mechanics.

The sizable reduction in holdings reflects ongoing portfolio management and aligns with the capacity-driven decline in available shares since 2024.

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Mark T. Walsh, CEO & Director of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV), reported the sale of common stock on June 18, 2026, amid ongoing portfolio adjustments and sector headwinds, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 41,600 Direct open-market shares sold by CEO on June 18, 2026 Transaction value $419,000 Approximate total value based on weighted average price of $10.08 per share Post-transaction shares (direct) 47,363 Directly held shares by Walsh after the transaction Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$481,000 Estimated value based on June 18, 2026 market close ($10.15)

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.08); post-transaction value based on June 18, 2026 market close ($10.15).

Key questions

How material is this transaction relative to Mark T. Walsh's prior trading activity?

The 41,600 shares sold constituted the largest single direct sale by Walsh to date, representing nearly half of his direct stake and exceeding the mean size of prior sell-only transactions (~22,500 shares).

The 41,600 shares sold constituted the largest single direct sale by Walsh to date, representing nearly half of his direct stake and exceeding the mean size of prior sell-only transactions (~22,500 shares). What is the impact on Walsh's ongoing ownership and influence at the company?

Following this sale, Walsh's direct holdings fell to 47,363 shares, or approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares, suggesting a diminishing direct equity interest though he remains CEO & Director.

Following this sale, Walsh's direct holdings fell to 47,363 shares, or approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares, suggesting a diminishing direct equity interest though he remains CEO & Director. Was this transaction linked to a pre-arranged trading plan?

Yes, the filing discloses the sale was executed under a 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 17, 2026, indicating the transaction was scheduled in advance as part of routine liquidity planning.

Yes, the filing discloses the sale was executed under a 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 17, 2026, indicating the transaction was scheduled in advance as part of routine liquidity planning. How does the timing relate to share price trends and capacity constraints?

The sale was executed with shares priced at $10.08 (weighted average), amidst a one-year total return of -2.03% as of the trade date; the declining size of recent trades reflects the limited remaining shares available following a consistent reduction in holdings since 2024.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.7 billion Net income (TTM) $22.1 million Employees 22,700 Price (as of market close June 18, 2026) $10.15

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers pre-owned merchandise including apparel, footwear, accessories, housewares, and books through retail stores operating under banners such as Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue.

Generates revenue by sourcing goods from non-profit partners, processing and merchandising these items, and selling them to retail and wholesale customers.

Targets value-conscious consumers seeking affordable second-hand goods across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Savers Value Village is a leading operator in the specialty retail sector, focusing on the sale of second-hand merchandise through a network of stores across North America and Australia. The company leverages partnerships with non-profit organizations to source inventory, enabling a scalable and cost-effective supply chain strategy. Its differentiated model emphasizes sustainability and value, appealing to a broad customer base seeking affordable alternatives to new retail goods.

What this transaction means for investors

Although Form 4 filings do not discuss why an insider chooses to sell, it is difficult to put a positive spin on a CEO selling just under half of his holdings in the company’s stock.

However, the fact that this reduces his holdings to just 0.03% of outstanding shares indicates he has no significant stake in the company. Since becoming CEO in October 2019, the stock has lost approximately 55% of its value.

However, the financials are not wholly negative. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue of $403 million rose 9% yearly. This came after a similar 9% net sales increase for 2025. Also, the company turned an operating profit, negated only by interest expenses and a foreign currency loss.

Moreover, the stock has risen since the beginning of the year. Also, while its P/E ratio is at 77, analysts estimate its forward P/E ratio at 22, well below the S&P 500 average of 32.

Such metrics indicate the consumer discretionary stock is a hold or arguably even a buy, which makes it more likely Walsh sold the stock for reasons not related to the company’s performance.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Savers Value Village. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.