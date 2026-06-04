CEO Sells 38,000 Innodata Shares for $3.8 Million

Key Points

Abuhoff exercised options and sold 38,056 shares of common stock on May 22, 2026, generating ~$3.82 million in proceeds at a weighted average price of around $100.39 per share.

This transaction accounted for 2.8% of Abuhoff's direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct position to 1,340,456 shares post-sale.

The event reflects a derivative transaction, with the shares acquired via option exercise and immediately disposed; no indirect entities were involved.

The smaller trade size relative to prior disposals is consistent with declining remaining capacity following a series of recent exercises and sales.

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Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 38,056 shares of common stock for total proceeds of approximately $3.82 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 38,056 Transaction value $3.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,340,456 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$128.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($100.39).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Abuhoff's recent trading activity in terms of size?

The 38,056-share transaction is materially smaller than the series of option exercises and sales Abuhoff completed between May 14 and May 21, 2026, which ranged from roughly 150,000 to 250,000 shares per event; the moderation in trade size reflects the reduced number of options and shares available for exercise at this stage.

The 38,056-share transaction is materially smaller than the series of option exercises and sales Abuhoff completed between May 14 and May 21, 2026, which ranged from roughly 150,000 to 250,000 shares per event; the moderation in trade size reflects the reduced number of options and shares available for exercise at this stage. What is the significance of the transaction structure for interpreting insider intent?

All shares sold were acquired through option exercise and disposed immediately, indicating a lack of incremental investment and supporting a view of routine liquidity management rather than a directional bet on Innodata equity.

All shares sold were acquired through option exercise and disposed immediately, indicating a lack of incremental investment and supporting a view of routine liquidity management rather than a directional bet on Innodata equity. What portion of Abuhoff's overall economic exposure to Innodata remains after this transaction?

Following the sale, Abuhoff continues to hold 1,340,456 shares of common stock directly, preserving meaningful economic exposure to the company’s future share price performance.

Following the sale, Abuhoff continues to hold 1,340,456 shares of common stock directly, preserving meaningful economic exposure to the company’s future share price performance. Did the transaction timing coincide with any major price moves or performance inflections?

The sale was executed when Innodata shares were priced at around $100.39 (weighted average), with the stock up 165.97% over the prior year, suggesting that option exercise and sale were timed amidst strong share price appreciation but aligned with preset financial planning objectives.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 22, 2026) $95.48 Market capitalization $3.11 billion Revenue (TTM) $283.42 million Net income (TTM) $39.29 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for data engineering, including data annotation, transformation, curation, compliance, and digital transformation solutions; also operates Synodex (medical data digitization) and Agility (communications and media monitoring) platforms.

Generates revenue primarily through recurring contracts and managed service agreements with enterprises seeking data for AI/ML training, digital transformation, and information management.

Serves clients in banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and media sectors, targeting organizations that require scalable data engineering and analytics capabilities.

Innodata is a technology company specializing in data engineering solutions and AI-driven platforms, with operations across North America and Europe. The company leverages proprietary technologies and managed services to enable clients to extract value from complex data, supporting digital transformation and advanced analytics initiatives. Its diversified client base and focus on scalable, recurring service models underpin its competitive position in the information technology services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Abuhoff’s stock sale on May 22 was one in a series of sales made over the course of the month.

Form 4 filings do not explain why an insider sells a stock, leaving analysts to speculate. For this particular sale was simply an exercise of options.

However, Innodata stock appeared ripe for profit-taking. The AI stock had risen by about 1,350% over the last five years as Innodata shifted its focus to training and refining large language models (LLMs).

That popularity has not only taken its stock price higher but also has given a P/E ratio of 86. Such gains could indicate Innodata could possibly be done moving higher in the near term.

Admittedly, the recent price actions are not necessarily a reason to give up on the stock longer term, as Abuhoff continued to hold a considerable stake in Innodata stock.

Nonetheless, the valuation, options exercise, and other sales by Abuhoff is unlikely to reassure investors who may seek buying opportunities in Innodata stock sooner rather than later.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.