CEO Sells 34K Shares of Biotech Stock, Valued at $615,000, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

34,273 common shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$615,000 at around $17.93 per share on June 4, 2026.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 6.94%, leaving 459,520 shares directly held post-sale.

All shares involved were directly owned by Frank Leonard; there were no indirect or derivative holdings affected.

Frank Leonard retains 459,520 shares directly held after the transaction.

10 stocks we like better than NovoCure ›

Frank Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), reported an open-market sale of 34,273 common shares for a transaction value of ~$615,000 on June 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 34,273 Transaction value $615,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 459,520 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.93); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026, market close ($17.99).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to prior open-market sales by Frank Leonard?

This sale of 34,273 shares is the largest individual open-market sale reported by Frank Leonard to date, exceeding the prior maximum single-sale size of 30,196 shares.

This sale of 34,273 shares is the largest individual open-market sale reported by Frank Leonard to date, exceeding the prior maximum single-sale size of 30,196 shares. What proportion of Frank Leonard's direct NovoCure Limited holdings did this sale represent?

The transaction accounted for 6.94% of his direct holdings at the time of sale, reducing them from 493,793 to 459,520 shares.

The transaction accounted for 6.94% of his direct holdings at the time of sale, reducing them from 493,793 to 459,520 shares. Were any indirect or derivative interests impacted by this trade?

No indirect or derivative holdings were affected; all shares sold were directly owned, and there were no changes in options or trust holdings.

No indirect or derivative holdings were affected; all shares sold were directly owned, and there were no changes in options or trust holdings. Does this activity suggest a change in selling cadence or reflect available share capacity?

While the sale size is elevated versus recent transactions, the reduction in holdings over the past year has lowered available capacity, and this larger sale size aligns with the remaining share base rather than a discretionary increase in selling pace.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-04) $17.93 Market capitalization $1.99 billion Revenue (TTM) $674.41 million Net income (TTM) -$173.05 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 4th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops and commercializes tumor-treating fields (TTFields) devices, including Optune for glioblastoma and Optune Lua for malignant pleural mesothelioma; pipeline includes clinical trials across multiple solid tumor indications.

Generates revenue primarily through sales and rentals of proprietary medical devices for cancer treatment, supported by ongoing research and development.

Serves oncology patients, healthcare providers, and treatment centers across the United States, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

NovoCure Limited operates at scale within the oncology sector, leveraging its proprietary TTFields technology to address unmet needs in solid tumor treatment. The company's strategy centers on expanding clinical indications and geographic reach, supported by a robust pipeline and established commercial infrastructure. NovoCure's competitive edge lies in its innovative device-based therapies and commitment to advancing cancer care through ongoing research and development.

What this transaction means for investors

Frank Leonard, Chief Executive Officer at NovoCure Limited (NVCR), recently sold about 34,000 shares of NovoCure stock for approximately $615,000. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, let’s discuss NovoCure’s recent performance. The company’s shares have performed mixed relative to the broader market. Over the last three years, the stock has lost about 63% of its value, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -28.2%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has recorded a total return of 79% over this same period, with a CAGR of 21.4%. However, shares have performed better year to date. Novocure stock is up about 30% this year, easily besting the S&P 500, which has gained about 9%.

As for the company’s fundamentals, Novocure has delivered solid growth. Trailing 12-month revenue has increased from around $500 milllion in 2023 to nearly $675 million now. In addition, the company has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its pancreatic cancer therapy, Optune Pax.

In summary, shares have performed well this year but have lagged over longer time frames. Given the extreme volatility in the biotech sector, some investors may find the diversified nature of a biotech ETF, such as the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), a better fit for their portfolio.

Should you buy stock in NovoCure right now?

Before you buy stock in NovoCure, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NovoCure wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,672!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,566!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NovoCure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.