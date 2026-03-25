CEO Sells 31,000 Shares of AXT Worth $1.4 Million

Key Points

30,832 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of ~$1.41 million on March 10, 2026.

This transaction impacted 1.35% of Young’s total holdings, with direct ownership remaining at zero post-transaction.

All shares involved were held via the By Young Family Trust DTD; no direct or derivative holdings were affected.

Recent trade size aligns closely with Young’s recent median sell transaction (1.35% of holdings), reflecting ongoing capacity-driven portfolio management.

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Morris S. Young, CEO of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI), reported the indirect sale of shares on March 10, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 30,832 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,313,233 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.60).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Morris S. Young’s recent insider activity?

The 30,832 shares sold represent 1.3% of Young’s total holdings, which closely matches the recent median sell transaction size of 1.35% since November 2025, indicating a consistent cadence in disposal activity.

The 30,832 shares sold represent 1.3% of Young’s total holdings, which closely matches the recent median sell transaction size of 1.35% since November 2025, indicating a consistent cadence in disposal activity. What ownership structure did the transaction impact?

All shares sold in this transaction were held indirectly via the By Young Family Trust DTD, with direct holdings at zero both before and after the sale; no derivative securities were involved.

All shares sold in this transaction were held indirectly via the By Young Family Trust DTD, with direct holdings at zero both before and after the sale; no derivative securities were involved. What is the remaining exposure for the insider post-transaction?

After this sale, Young retains 2,313,233 shares indirectly through the trust, maintaining substantial beneficial ownership.

After this sale, Young retains 2,313,233 shares indirectly through the trust, maintaining substantial beneficial ownership. Was the transaction timed near major price changes or liquidity events?

The sale took place when shares were priced at around $45.60 per share, with the market closing at $44.30 on March 10, 2026; this is within the context of strong one-year price appreciation (2,758.1% as of March 10, 2026).

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $88.33 million Net income (TTM) ($21.26 million) 1-year price change 2,758.10%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 10, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates, including indium phosphide, gallium arsenide (GaAs), and germanium, serving applications in data center connectivity, 5G, fiber optics, IoT, solar, and advanced sensing.

Operates a vertically integrated manufacturing model leveraging proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology to supply substrates and purified materials, generating revenue through direct sales and distribution channels worldwide.

Primary customers include manufacturers in the telecommunications, data center, industrial robotics, satellite, and optoelectronics sectors across North America, Asia, and Europe.

AXT is a global supplier of advanced semiconductor substrates, supporting high-growth markets such as data communications, 5G infrastructure, and industrial sensing. Its proprietary manufacturing processes and broad product portfolio enable it to address diverse, technology-driven end markets. The company's vertically integrated operations and international customer base provide scale and flexibility in meeting evolving industry demands.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of AXT shares by CEO Morris S. Young should not come as a surprise.

Indeed, SEC Form 4 filings do not explain why an insider sells. However, this looks like a case of profit-taking.

First, investors have to remember that the chip stock rose by an eye-popping 2,758% over the last year. Amid such unprecedented gains, it makes sense that a shareholder might want to take a profit.

Observers should also note that the 30,832 shares sold constituted only around 1.35% of Young’s total holdings. Since he continues to hold more than 2.3 million shares in a trust, investors should probably not interpret this sale as a loss of confidence in the company.

The aforementioned gains were likely driven by AXT’s increased role in today’s AI-driven world. The substrates it produces are critical for high-speed optical connectivity, particularly within data centers. The company also received permits to resume operations in China.

Thus, amid its emerging opportunities, AXT stock is probably not done moving higher despite its massive gains.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.