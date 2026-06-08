CEO Sells $2.4 Million of NPK International Shares

Key Points

Lanigan sold 167,375 shares directly on June 3, 2026, totaling ~$2.42 million based on a weighted average sale price of around $14.43 per share.

This sale represented 14% of his total direct and indirect holdings. It reduced his direct position to 254,699 shares.

The transaction involved only direct shares, with no gifts, withholdings, or indirect entity participation; indirect holdings via trust remain unchanged at 770,249 shares.

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NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) is a global oilfield and industrial services firm that operates across energy markets.



Matthew Lanighan, NPK’s President and CEO, recently sold 167,375 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $2.42 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 167,375 Transaction value $2.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 254,699 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.68 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.43); post-transaction value based on June 3, 2026, market close ($14.43).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Lanigan’s historical trading activity?

This is Lanigan’s second sale in the month of June. Two days earlier, he acquired shares from vesting restricted stock units (RSUs), selling a portion of the award to cover taxes.

This is Lanigan’s second sale in the month of June. Two days earlier, he acquired shares from vesting restricted stock units (RSUs), selling a portion of the award to cover taxes. What is the impact on Lanigan’s ownership and control?

Direct ownership decreased by about 40% to 254,699 shares, while his substantial indirect holdings of 770,249 shares via trust remained intact, maintaining a total beneficial position of approximately 1.02 million shares, or 0.30% of outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

Direct ownership decreased by about 40% to 254,699 shares, while his substantial indirect holdings of 770,249 shares via trust remained intact, maintaining a total beneficial position of approximately 1.02 million shares, or 0.30% of outstanding shares as of the latest available data. Was the transaction part of a prearranged trading plan, and what does that imply?

The sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 4, 2026, indicating a scheduled, non-discretionary liquidity event rather than a reactive response to market conditions.

The sale was executed automatically under a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on March 4, 2026, indicating a scheduled, non-discretionary liquidity event rather than a reactive response to market conditions. How does the transaction value relate to current market pricing and company performance?

Shares were sold at around $14.43 per share, nearly matching the June 3, 2026 close of $14.46, and the transaction occurred against a backdrop of a nearly 70% one-year total return for the stock as of the trade date, placing the sale near recent highs in market value.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $287.3 million Net income (TTM) $35.5 million Price (as of market close 6/3/26) $14.43 1-year price change 75.10%

* 1-year performance calculated as of June 3, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids, composite matting system rentals, and related site services for energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets.

Generates revenue through product sales, technical services, and equipment rentals across two main segments: Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions.

Serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, as well as customers in power transmission, renewables, petrochemical, and construction sectors globally.

NPK International is a diversified provider of oilfield and industrial solutions, operating at scale with $287.3 million in TTM revenue and a workforce of 460 employees. The company leverages its technical expertise and broad product portfolio to support complex energy and infrastructure projects worldwide. Its competitive advantage lies in its integrated service offerings and established presence in both traditional and emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Ideally, executives of a publicly traded company would never sell their shares, but the fact of the matter is, insider sales tend to be less predictive than purchases.

While Lanigan’s sale could be seen as a bearish signal, there are often many reasons a CEO may sell that are unrelated to the company’s prospects. They can include having to raise money for an unrelated, personal expense (such as taxes or a large personal expense, like a child’s tuition).

More predictive are insider purchases: there is only one reason to buy shares, and that is a belief that the stock will rise in value.

Still, Lanigan’s sale could be a bearish signal for NPKI investors. The preplanned sale comes a month after NPKI reached an all-time high of $16.50 a share. Insiders also have the option, under Rule 10b5-1 plans, to cancel their sales at any time, provided they are not acting on material nonpublic information. A bullish executive may have elected to skip this sale.

Still, when Lanigan became president and CEO of NPK International in early 2022, shares were trading between $3 and $4. They have grown by more than 300% since then, indicating that his leadership has benefited shareholders.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NPK International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.