CEO Sells 131,000 ServiceTitanShares for $14.1 Million

Key Points

131,191 shares were indirectly sold for a transaction value of $14,080,611.10 at a weighted average price of $107.33 per share (Dec. 10-11, 2025).

The transaction represented a full liquidation of Mr. Mahdessian's indirect equity stake, reducing indirect holdings from 131,191 shares to zero (100% of indirect ownership disposed).

All shares were converted from Class B to Class A prior to sale; no direct holdings were affected.

This final disposition reflects a complete exit of equity capacity after a pattern of regular sales.

Ara Mahdessian, Chief Executive Officer of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN), reported the indirect sale of 131,191 shares through open-market transactions on Dec. 10, 2025 and Dec. 11, 2025, totaling $14,080,611.10 in gross proceeds according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 131,191 Transaction value ~$14.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($107.33).

Key questions

How does this disposition compare to Mr. Mahdessian's prior transaction sizes?

This 131,191-share sale is the largest single transaction attributed to Mr. Mahdessian over the past year, exceeding the historical median sale size of 74,666 shares for sell-only events.

This 131,191-share sale is the largest single transaction attributed to Mr. Mahdessian over the past year, exceeding the historical median sale size of 74,666 shares for sell-only events.

The transaction involved the conversion of 131,191 Class B shares to Class A shares, all held by the AMKE Trust, enabling the subsequent open-market sale and resulting in the full depletion of indirect equity holdings.

The transaction involved the conversion of 131,191 Class B shares to Class A shares, all held by the AMKE Trust, enabling the subsequent open-market sale and resulting in the full depletion of indirect equity holdings.

With both direct and indirect equity holdings now at zero, Mr. Mahdessian does not hold any directly or indirectly owned shares as of the filing date.

With both direct and indirect equity holdings now at zero, Mr. Mahdessian does not hold any directly or indirectly owned shares as of the filing date.

The weighted average transaction price of around $107.33 per share was executed when the stock was priced at $106.03 at the Dec. 11, 2025 close, with ServiceTitan shares having gained 4.07% over the preceding year.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization N/A Revenue (TTM) $916.26 million Net income (TTM) ($219.06 million) Price (as of market close Dec. 11, 2025) $106.03

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using Dec. 11, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides cloud-based software solutions for managing field service operations, including scheduling, dispatch, invoicing, and customer relationship management for residential and commercial service providers.

Targets contractors and businesses in the home and commercial services sector, such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and related trades.

ServiceTitan operates at scale in the field service management software market, serving over 3,000 employees and a broad base of trade service businesses. The company leverages a SaaS business model to deliver operational efficiency tools for contractors, supporting digital transformation in a traditionally manual industry. ServiceTitan has a competitive advantage due to its comprehensive platform, deep industry focus, and ability to drive workflow automation for its customers.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors may struggle to make sense of Mahdessian’s decision to claim some of the stock he was given at $0 per share and sell it immediately.

The company launched its IPO in December 2024. In its one year of existence up to the time Mahdessian, the stock is up nearly 50%, but almost all of that net gain occurred immediately after the IPO.

Moreover, Mahdessian has converted and sold shares several times since June.

As the co-founder and CEO of the company, it is not likely that he has turned permanently bearish. Also, the company provides software to manage home and commercial contracting businesses. Such a product is likely to attract the interest of customers, and with revenue up by 26% yearly in the first nine months of 2025, it is a growth business.

Ultimately, such SEC filings do not explain why an insider has sold. However, given the frequency of Mahdessian’s sales, investors should probably remain watchful of such filings as well as the stock price action.

Glossary

Indirect sale: A sale of securities held through an entity or trust, not directly in the individual's name.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange at current market prices.

Gross proceeds: The total amount received from a sale before deducting any fees or expenses.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider transactions in a company's securities.

Class A shares: A category of company stock, often with different voting rights or privileges than other classes.

Class B shares: Another category of company stock, typically with different voting power or restrictions compared to Class A.

Indirect equity stake: Ownership in a company held via another entity, such as a trust or partnership.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Derivative context: In this context, refers to transactions involving securities converted or exchanged before sale.

AMKE Trust: A legal entity (trust) holding assets on behalf of beneficiaries, often used for estate or tax planning.

SaaS business model: Software as a Service; delivering software via subscription over the internet rather than as a one-time purchase.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

