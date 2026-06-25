CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Porch Group Stock Worth $1.2 Million

Key Points

120,368 shares sold for a total transaction value of approximately $1.2 million on May 20, 2026.

The sale represented 0.53% of Ehrlichman's total holdings.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; indirect holdings via West Equities, LLC remain unchanged at 6,416,712 shares.

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Matt Ehrlichman, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH), reported the sale of common stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 120,368 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,972,080 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,416,712 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$156.20 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($9.78); post-transaction value based on May 20, 2026 market close ($9.78).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Ehrlichman's historical selling pattern?

The current transaction size of 120,368 shares aligns closely with Ehrlichman's historical mean sale size of approximately 112,700 shares, indicating a continuation of routine liquidity actions rather than a change in selling cadence.

The current transaction size of 120,368 shares aligns closely with Ehrlichman's historical mean sale size of approximately 112,700 shares, indicating a continuation of routine liquidity actions rather than a change in selling cadence. What is the purpose of this specific sale, and does it reflect a discretionary decision?

This sale was required by the issuer at its election (without any discretion by the reporting person) under a sell-to-cover method as the sole means for plan participants to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement of performance-based restricted stock unit awards that vested on April 7, 2026. As previously disclosed, the issuer has confirmed its intent to settle vested shares of common stock for these awards in several transactions over approximately 45 days, between April 7, 2026 and May 21, 2026, to reduce market impact.

This sale was required by the issuer at its election (without any discretion by the reporting person) under a sell-to-cover method as the sole means for plan participants to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the settlement of performance-based restricted stock unit awards that vested on April 7, 2026. As previously disclosed, the issuer has confirmed its intent to settle vested shares of common stock for these awards in several transactions over approximately 45 days, between April 7, 2026 and May 21, 2026, to reduce market impact. How did the sale impact Ehrlichman's ownership stake?

The transaction reduced Ehrlichman's direct holdings to 15,972,080 shares, with his indirect holdings via West Equities, LLC remaining unchanged at 6,416,712 shares.

The transaction reduced Ehrlichman's direct holdings to 15,972,080 shares, with his indirect holdings via West Equities, LLC remaining unchanged at 6,416,712 shares. Is the transaction supported by current market valuation and trading levels?

The weighted average sale price was around $9.78 per share, which was slightly above the May 20, 2026 market close of $9.74, suggesting execution near prevailing market conditions, with the stock down 3.04% over the past year as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 20, 2026) $9.78 Market capitalization $1.07 billion Revenue (TTM) $498.80 million Net income (TTM) ($16.47 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 20, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a software platform for home services companies and insurance providers, including brands such as Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, V12, American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America.

Generates revenue through vertical software solutions and property-related insurance products, leveraging proprietary platforms and risk-bearing insurance operations.

Serves home inspectors, homebuyers, homeowners, moving companies, insurance and warranty providers, and related service providers across the United States and Canada.

Porch Group operates at scale within the technology sector, integrating software and insurance offerings tailored to the home services and property insurance markets. Porch Group serves both business (B2B) and consumer (B2C) clients in North America through a diversified platform and proprietary brands, including Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, V12, American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America.

What this transaction means for investors

Ehrlichman’s share of Porch Group shares looks like a non-event for shareholders. The CEO was forced to sell shares of the SaaS stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations connected to the settlement of restricted stock unit awards that were performance-based.

When a company files a Form 4 to announce a sale, the company rarely tells investors why such a sale took place, so knowing Ehrlichman sold to fulfill a tax requirement should put shareholders at ease.

In this case, the only unknown is whether Ehrlichman wishes he still held the shares. The answer to that question could be yes, as the stock has begun to rebound from a sell-off that occurred late last year and early this year. Moreover, the double-digit revenue growth in both 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 indicates it has gained traction with its customers.

Additionally, even though losses leave it without a P/E ratio, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3 indicates that shares are inexpensive. Thus, instead of being a reason to sell, such conditions could point to a possible opportunity in Porch Group stock.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.