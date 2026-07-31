CEO of Regional Bank Sells 168,000 Shares for $12.1 Million, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

~168,000 shares were disposed on July 24, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$12.1 million.

The disposition reduced Bruce Van Saun's total direct equity holdings by 13%.

The transaction included a sale of 129,369 shares at $72.07 per share and a charitable gift of 38,350 shares, while 17,500 shares remain held indirectly through a spousal trust.

The CEO maintains a remaining equity stake valued at ~$80.50 million as of the July 24, 2026 market close.

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Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), reported the disposition of 167,719 shares of common stock on July 24, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$12.1 million Shares sold (directly held) ~168,000 Post-transaction shares ~1,120,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~1,102,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 17,500 Post-transaction value ~$80.50 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($72.07); post-transaction value based on July 24, 2026, market close ($71.88).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect the CEO's total equity position?

The disposition of ~168,000 shares represented 13% of Bruce Van Saun's total holdings, leaving him with ~1,102,000 shares held directly and 17,500 shares held indirectly.

The disposition of ~168,000 shares represented 13% of Bruce Van Saun's total holdings, leaving him with ~1,102,000 shares held directly and 17,500 shares held indirectly. What was the composition of the reported share disposition?

The filing detailed a weighted-average sale of 129,369 shares at $72.07 per share and a gift of 38,350 shares to a donor-advised fund for charitable purposes.

The filing detailed a weighted-average sale of 129,369 shares at $72.07 per share and a gift of 38,350 shares to a donor-advised fund for charitable purposes. In what capacity are the indirect shares of Citizens Financial Group held?

The 17,500 indirectly held shares are maintained in an irrevocable Spousal Lifetime Access Trust, for which Bruce Van Saun serves as a trustee.

The 17,500 indirectly held shares are maintained in an irrevocable Spousal Lifetime Access Trust, for which Bruce Van Saun serves as a trustee. What is the current market valuation of the remaining stake?

As of July 27, 2026, at market close, the CEO’s ~1,120,000 total shares were valued at ~$79.6 million at a share price of $71.10.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-27) $71.10 Market Capitalization $30.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.1 billion

Company Snapshot

Citizens Financial Group operates as the holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association, providing a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, wealth management services, and payment processing across the United States.

The company generates revenue through net interest income from its lending and deposit operations, as well as non-interest income from fee-based services, advisory services, and transaction processing, with operations segmented into Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking divisions.

Citizens Financial Group serves a diverse customer base spanning individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, and institutional clients across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Citizens Financial Group is a major regional banking institution with $30.2 billion in market capitalization and $11.5 billion in TTM revenue, positioning it among the significant players in the U.S. regional banking sector. The company operates a diversified business model spanning consumer and commercial banking segments, generating substantial net income of $2.1 billion TTM while maintaining a broad customer base across retail and institutional markets. With 17,380 employees and a strong operational presence, Citizens Financial Group leverages its scale and market position to compete effectively in the competitive regional banking landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The CEO of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) recently reported a sale of 167,719 shares of the company’s stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, let’s clear one thing up: Insiders sell for a variety of reasons. Not every sale is a referendum on a company’s share price. Executives can sell for tax purposes, charitable giving, or simple estate planning purposes. In this case, a portion of the sale was donated to charity. In any event, investors should analyze a stock based on many factors, not just whether insiders are selling.

That said, this was a sizable sale by CFG’s CEO, making it a noteworthy event. The sale occurred about a week after the company reported second-quarter results on July 16, 2026. CFG delivered a solid quarter, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30, ahead of consensus estimates of $1.25. In addition, revenue increased about 12% year-over-year to $2.3 billion.

The company, which operates in the mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest, has seen its stock perform well in recent years. CFG stock has generated a total return of 109% over the last five years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. That beats the S&P 500, which has delivered an 81% total return with a 12.6% CAGR over the same period.

In summary, investors seeking exposure to a regional bank may want to consider CFG.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.