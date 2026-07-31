CEO of Popular Restaurant Group Sells 17,449 Shares for Tax Withholding, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

The reported transaction involved 17,449 shares valued at ~$3.4 million at the transaction price of $196.31 per share.

The disposition represented 14% of the insider's direct equity holdings, including shares acquired via the underlying option exercise.

The transaction was entirely attributed to direct ownership; no indirect holdings were reported in this filing.

Following the disposal, the insider retains a direct position of ~106,000 shares with a market value of $21.67 million as of the July 27, 2026 close.

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Ricardo Cardenas, President and CEO of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), reported the disposition of 17,449 shares of common stock on July 26, 2026, and July 27, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing. The transaction was non-discretionary, executed to cover tax obligations resulting from the exercise of 17,449 options, and does not reflect the insider's view on the stock.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$3.4 million Shares sold 17,449 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 106,188 Post-transaction value $21.67 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($196.31); post-transaction value based on July 27, 2026, market close ($204.10).

Key questions

What is the context of this transaction?

This was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event associated with the vesting and exercise of equity awards. The firm withheld 17,449 shares to satisfy the insider's tax withholding requirements, an automated mechanism that is distinct from an open-market discretionary sale.

This was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event associated with the vesting and exercise of equity awards. The firm withheld 17,449 shares to satisfy the insider's tax withholding requirements, an automated mechanism that is distinct from an open-market discretionary sale. What is the insider's remaining exposure to the company?

Following this transaction, Ricardo Cardenas maintains significant alignment with shareholders through the direct ownership of 106,188 shares, representing a 0.0927% stake in the company. Additionally, the insider continues to hold 11,625 direct derivative securities, maintaining long-term exposure to the firm's equity performance.

Following this transaction, Ricardo Cardenas maintains significant alignment with shareholders through the direct ownership of 106,188 shares, representing a 0.0927% stake in the company. Additionally, the insider continues to hold 11,625 direct derivative securities, maintaining long-term exposure to the firm's equity performance. How does the current valuation compare to the transaction price?

The transaction was executed at $196.31 per share during a period in which the stock had a one-year total return of -0.19% as of the July 27, 2026, transaction date. As of the July 28, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $206.98, which was 5.44% higher than the transaction’s weighted-average price.

The transaction was executed at $196.31 per share during a period in which the stock had a one-year total return of -0.19% as of the July 27, 2026, transaction date. As of the July 28, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $206.98, which was 5.44% higher than the transaction’s weighted-average price. What is the company's current financial profile?

Darden Restaurants operates a significant portfolio of 1,867 directly managed restaurants, including major brands such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. The company reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $13.2 billion and net income of $1.2 billion, supporting a market capitalization of $23.7 billion as of the latest data.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-28) $206.98 Market Capitalization $23.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $13.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Darden Restaurants operates a diversified portfolio of full-service dining establishments across the United States and Canada, generating revenue through restaurant operations across flagship brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Capital Grille, and Seasons 52.

The company's business model centers on the ownership and operation of company-managed restaurants that generate revenue from food and beverage sales, with a focus on casual dining and steakhouse concepts that appeal to a broad consumer base seeking full-service dining experiences.

Darden's primary customers are middle- to upper-middle-income consumers seeking casual-to-upscale dining experiences, with a target market spanning families, business diners, and special-occasion celebrants across North American markets.

Darden Restaurants operates one of North America's largest full-service restaurant portfolios, comprising approximately 1,867 directly managed locations that collectively generated $13.2 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its multi-brand strategy to capture diverse consumer preferences across casual dining and steakhouse segments, while maintaining operational scale and purchasing power that provide competitive advantages in a fragmented industry. With a market capitalization of $23.7 billion and net income of $1.2 billion TTM, Darden demonstrates strong profitability and market positioning within the consumer cyclical restaurant sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ricardo Cardenas, the CEO of Darden Restaurants (DRI), sold around 17,500 shares of Darden stock, according to a recent filing with the SEC. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To start, insider sales are common. They happen for a variety of reasons, many of which have nothing to do with an insider’s conviction about the stock’s short-term prospects. For example, some sales are made as part of a long-standing stock management plan, family estate planning, or for tax purposes. Therefore, investors should always be careful not to read too much into an insider stock sale.

As for Darden stock, it has been a steady performer in recent years, though it has failed to outperform the benchmark S&P 500 index. Darden stock has delivered a total return of 67% over the last five years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated an 81% total return, with a 12.6% CAGR.

The company reported earnings in late June, with earnings per share (EPS) slightly beating consensus estimates. Revenue grew nearly 14% year-over-year, falling just shy of estimates. All in all, Darden appears to be operating well. Its core Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse brands continue to drive steady same-store sales. What’s more, margins have remained robust, despite rising labor and commodity costs. The company also expanded its share buyback program to $1.5 billion. Last, Darden’s stock carries a sturdy dividend yield of 3.2%, making it enticing for income-oriented investors.

To sum up, Darden stock has slightly underperformed the market in recent years. However, after a solid recent earnings report, investors, particularly those seeking income, may want to take a closer look at the stock.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.